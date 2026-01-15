The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

David
2d

I think, more simply, that this is actually about tax payer dollars. The WE scandal was about 100,000s of dollars. There are others that require judicial review that are about millions, if not billions.

Truthfully, the irony is the general populace, screaming how the Conservatives bend to big business, whilst the current government are awarding themselves millions in, literally, untraceable funds. Example - the Green slush fund, the company that Chrystia Freeland wanted 2 billion for ..and that did not exist

So, yes, Canadians have a right to expect judicial oversight.

Perhaps if the Supreme Court finds in favour of the plaintiff, the case can be re-opened about the SNC Lavalin affair.

There should be limits, and politicians should not be allowed to think they are above the law.

Doug Stephens
2d

"The Ethics Commissioner’s role was to assess conduct and report publicly, leaving consequences to the political system built around responsible government."

Therein lies the root of this case - " responsible government ". The Liberal Regime have and continue to rewrite the book on the meaning. Anything goes and cover it up, deny, lie and withhold information when caught.

