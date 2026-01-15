Yesterday, January 14, the Supreme Court of Canada finally confronted a question Ottawa has spent years trying to smother with procedure, paperwork, and sanctimonious language about “final” decisions. Appearing for the Attorney General of Canada were government counsel Zoe Oxaal and Sarah Drodge, defending Parliament’s carefully engineered effort to keep ethics rulings safely out of reach of judges. On the other side, Democracy Watch was represented by constitutional lawyer Sujit Choudhry and administrative law scholar Paul Daly, arguing that ethics oversight stops meaning anything once courts are told to stand down.

At issue was not whether Justin Trudeau’s WE Charity scandal looked bad as anyone with functioning eyesight settled that years ago, but whether Canadians are even allowed to challenge an ethics ruling when the referee waves a politician through and the government moves to bolt the courthouse doors shut. What unfolded in the courtroom was less about relitigating a past scandal than about testing whether legality still applies once power decides it would rather be left alone.

Democracy Watch’s long-running court fight went straight to the structural rot at the core of Trudeau-era ethics enforcement. The hearing asked whether errors made by the Ethics Commissioner can be reviewed by judges at all, or whether the law has been engineered so that once an ethics officer clears a prime minister, the public is expected to accept it as gospel and move on. In other words, the Supreme Court was asked to decide whether ethics oversight in Canada still answers to the rule of law, or whether it has been quietly repurposed into a self-sealing system designed to protect those who sit closest to power.

This case arises from the federal Ethics Commissioner’s May 2021 ruling that cleared Justin Trudeau of violating the Conflict of Interest Act in relation to his government’s approval of a major grant program involving WE Charity during the spring of 2020.

The Ethics Commissioner acknowledged a strong appearance of conflict of interest, citing extensive and ongoing ties between the Trudeau family and WE Charity, including paid speaking engagements and advocacy roles. Despite this, the Commissioner concluded that Trudeau had not violated the Act. Under section 66 of the Conflict of Interest Act, most errors of fact and law in such rulings are shielded from court review.

In June 2021, Democracy Watch filed an application for judicial review, arguing that the Ethics Commissioner made multiple legal and factual errors and that Canadians must be able to challenge such rulings in court. The Attorney General of Canada moved to block the case, arguing that ethics rulings are subject only to political accountability, not judicial oversight.

The Federal Court of Appeal ruled in 2024 that courts should decline judicial review, concluding that Parliament and the Prime Minister provide an adequate alternative forum for addressing alleged errors in ethics rulings. Democracy Watch appealed that decision, bringing the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

That appeal is what placed the WE Charity scandal back before the country’s highest court, not as a replay of the political fallout, but as a test of whether ethics rulings that clear a prime minister can ever be examined by judges. With that question now squarely before the Supreme Court, we turn to what unfolded in the courtroom as arguments began and the justices started probing where accountability in Ottawa is meant to end and whether the law is allowed to follow it there.

DW opens with a blunt question: who reviews the reviewers?

From the opening minutes of yesterday’s hearing, it was obvious this case was not being treated as a nuisance filing or a procedural speed bump. The Supreme Court went straight to the heart of the matter: whether Ethics Commissioner rulings under the Conflict of Interest Act are meaningfully reviewable by courts, or whether they sit inside a protected bubble where legal errors are effectively untouchable .

Counsel for Democracy Watch immediately framed the issue narrowly and deliberately. This was not an attempt to reargue the WE Charity facts. It was a challenge to the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision to decline judicial review altogether, based on the idea that “political remedies” were sufficient and that courts should stand down. Several justices quickly pressed on whether this was truly a question of discretion, or whether the lower court had quietly treated the matter as non-justiciable and therefore beyond judicial reach.

That distinction mattered. If the issue was discretion, then courts still had authority and simply chose not to use it. If the issue was justiciability, then the courthouse doors were never open in the first place. Counsel for Democracy Watch argued that the Federal Court of Appeal blurred that line and effectively declared the Ethics Commissioner’s rulings immune from judicial scrutiny, even when they contain errors of law or fact.

The justices did not let that claim slide. They pushed repeatedly on how the Ethics Commissioner should be characterized. Was he merely an investigator producing a report for political consumption, or was he a statutory decision-maker interpreting and applying legislation? Democracy Watch’s answer was unambiguous. The Commissioner makes detailed findings of fact, interprets statutory language, applies legal tests, and issues final public reports that cannot be altered by politicians. That, they argued, is the textbook definition of a decision subject to judicial review.

One of the most revealing exchanges came when the Court explored parliamentary privilege. The Federal Court of Appeal had leaned heavily on the idea that the Ethics Commissioner is an officer of Parliament and therefore operates within the legislative branch. Democracy Watch countered that this collapses two very different roles into one. When enforcing the MPs’ Code, the Commissioner acts under parliamentary privilege. When enforcing the Conflict of Interest Act, the Commissioner acts as a statutory decision-maker outside parliamentary privilege, reporting publicly and operating under a statute that explicitly excludes parliamentary oversight. The justices spent considerable time testing this distinction, and it clearly landed.

The Court also zeroed in on the supposed “alternative remedy” that the government claims replaces judicial review. Multiple justices openly questioned where, exactly, a legal error in an Ethics Commissioner report could be reviewed if courts were barred. Lobbying MPs, debating in the House, or staging public protests do not correct legal errors. Counsel for Democracy Watch emphasized that Parliament cannot change the Commissioner’s findings of fact or law, and section 47 of the Act makes those findings final. That reality sat uneasily with the suggestion that political accountability is an adequate substitute for legal review.

When discussion turned to precedent, the Court appeared skeptical of the Federal Court of Appeal’s reliance on the Auditor General case. Democracy Watch pointed out that Auditor General involved an officer of Parliament seeking documents to perform his duties, not citizens asking courts to correct legal errors by a statutory decision-maker. One justice described the connection as something of a mystery, a remark that spoke volumes about how thin that analogy appeared under scrutiny.

The hearing then shifted to the broader constitutional stakes. Professor Paul Daly argued that partial privative clauses, like section 66 of the Conflict of Interest Act, raise a serious section 96 problem. Legislatures, he said, should not be allowed to pick and choose which aspects of legality courts are permitted to review. Judicial supervision of delegated authority is a core function of superior courts, rooted in the Constitution, and cannot be hollowed out piecemeal.

This led to one of the most striking themes of the morning. Several justices returned again and again to the concept of legality. Not standards of review. Not technical jurisdictional categories. Legality. The Court explored whether the enduring constitutional role of the judiciary is to provide citizens with a meaningful avenue to challenge unlawful or improper exercises of public power, regardless of how Parliament tries to label or limit that review.

Ottawa argues ethics are for politics, not judges

When the Attorney General of Canada took the floor, the government’s position came into sharp focus. Parliament, counsel argued, deliberately designed the Conflict of Interest Act to keep courts at arm’s length, and section 66 was the mechanism chosen to make that design stick. Judicial review, in Ottawa’s view, was never meant to be the main event. The Ethics Commissioner’s role was to assess conduct and report publicly, leaving consequences to the political system built around responsible government.

The government insisted there was no rule-of-law problem with this arrangement. Ethics Commissioner reports, it said, do not determine legal rights or obligations. They impose no penalties, create no binding consequences, and function as advisory assessments that feed into political accountability rather than legal enforcement. Because of that, Parliament was entitled to limit court review to narrow jurisdictional and procedural grounds, without opening the door to challenges over legal interpretation or factual reasoning.

As justices pressed the implications of this position, government counsel repeatedly returned to institutional design. This scheme, they argued, depends on speed, flexibility, and political judgment. Allowing judicial review of ethics rulings would entangle courts in disputes that belong in Parliament, slow the government’s ability to respond to controversies, and undermine a system built around ministerial responsibility to the House of Commons and, ultimately, the electorate.

When confronted with hypotheticals involving flawed or unreasonable reports, the government maintained that the remedy lay not with judges but with politics. Reports are public. Parliament can debate them. Opposition parties can apply pressure. Voters can render judgment. In that framework, courts stepping in to correct alleged errors would distort, not strengthen, democratic accountability.

The government also sought to narrow the stakes of the case. This was not, it said, about dismantling judicial review across the administrative state. It was about a specific statutory scheme, crafted in a particular historical context, where Parliament consciously chose to privilege political accountability over legal supervision. Courts, counsel argued, should respect that choice unless it clearly violates constitutional limits.

By the end of the Attorney General’s submissions, the fault line was unmistakable. Ottawa was asking the Court to accept that ethics oversight operates in a separate constitutional lane, where legality is subordinate to political judgment and where errors, even acknowledged ones, are meant to be contested in the House of Commons rather than a courtroom. Whether the Supreme Court is prepared to endorse that vision is the question now hanging over the rest of the hearing.

We’ll be back tomorrow for day two, when the interveners take their turns at the microphone and the stakes become impossible to pretend away. This is the part of the hearing Ottawa likes least, because it’s when the discussion stops being about one inconvenient charity scandal and starts being about the architecture of power itself.

What the Court is really being asked to decide is whether ethics oversight in Canada is meant to function as a legal check or a public-relations valve. If the government gets its way, ethics reports remain a kind of moral fortune cookie: issued with great ceremony, debated for a news cycle, then filed away once the Prime Minister declares the matter closed. Errors can exist. Contradictions can pile up. None of it ever has to be fixed, because politics, we are told, will take care of it. Eventually. Maybe.

If Democracy Watch succeeds, that comfort blanket gets yanked away. Ethics commissioners would no longer be the final, unreviewable authority on what the law means, and the phrase “trust the process” would stop serving as a substitute for accountability. That is why tomorrow matters. Not because Ottawa suddenly fears transparency, of course, but because sunlight has a habit of making very confident arguments look a lot less dignified once they’re examined in full view.