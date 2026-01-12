The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Maureen
How many ethics violations did Trudeau rack up while in office? It was 293 (someone took the time to publish a list) yet he's out globe trotting without a care. It's not a wonder citizens have lost trust in our institutions. When was the last time anyone from the political class faced consequences?

Luxuria Luxuria Condo 503
I would love to know when the case will come up so I can follow it. I will try not to be hopeful, but this is a country that seems to shirk all legal responsibilities when it comes to politicians.

