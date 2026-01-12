The Supreme Court of Canada has decided to dust off the WE Charity scandal, and for once it is not doing it to relive the Trudeau government’s greatest hits from the summer of 2020. This time, the court is being asked to answer a far more unsettling question, one that goes straight to the heart of how rotten Ottawa became under Justin Trudeau: when an ethics watchdog clears a powerful Liberal politician, are Canadians allowed to challenge that decision, or are they expected to bow politely and accept that the ruling class has investigated itself and found itself innocent?

To understand why this matters, you have to remember how brazen the original scandal was. In June 2020, while Canadians were locked down, scared, and being lectured daily about sacrifice and solidarity, Trudeau’s government handed WE Charity the keys to the Canada Student Service Grant, a program loudly advertised as being worth nearly $900 million. This was sold as an emergency pandemic measure, because apparently only one politically connected charity on Earth was capable of administering student volunteer grants. Then the inconvenient details leaked out. Trudeau’s mother and brother had been paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to speak at WE events. His wife had been closely involved with the organization. The optics were so bad that even by Liberal standards the whole thing collapsed in public view, and the program was quietly scrapped once Canadians noticed where the money was flowing.

In 2021, the federal Ethics Commissioner issued what can only be described as a masterpiece of Ottawa hair-splitting. Trudeau, the commissioner said, was in an “apparent” conflict of interest, which is a wonderfully useless phrase that sounds serious while meaning absolutely nothing. He had not, according to this ruling, broken the law. Case closed. Under the Conflict of Interest Act, that decision was meant to be final, immune from court review, sealed away from any further scrutiny, like a classified document marked “do not open unless you are a Liberal insider.”

That legal finality is exactly what Democracy Watch, led by Duff Conacher, decided to challenge. Conacher argued that Trudeau was in a real conflict of interest, that the Ethics Commissioner got it wrong, and that Canadians should not be legally barred from asking a court to take a second look when powerful politicians are cleared by officials appointed within the same political ecosystem. Democracy Watch lost at the Federal Court of Appeal in 2024, which dutifully deferred to the statute and reminded everyone to respect the limits Parliament had placed on accountability. The Supreme Court, however, agreed to hear the case, which immediately set off quiet alarm bells in Ottawa.

The reason for that nervousness is simple. The law currently says that most decisions of the Ethics Commissioner “shall not be questioned or reviewed in any court.” This is the kind of language that politicians love, because it turns an ethics officer into a sort of secular high priest. These officials are appointed through political processes, they oversee the same political class that selects them, and their rulings are shielded from meaningful judicial review. Conacher has described them as unaccountable czars, and that description fits uncomfortably well. When you cannot challenge their conclusions, you are left with a system that demands trust while actively preventing verification.

The federal government’s response has been entirely predictable. Ottawa argues that ethics rulings are matters of political accountability, not legal accountability, and that courts should stay in their lane. Several provinces have chimed in to warn that allowing court challenges would somehow weaken Parliament, as though Parliament’s dignity depends on shielding its friends from judges. This argument might sound noble if it were not being made by the same political culture that spent years telling Canadians to follow the rules while rewriting them for its own benefit.

What makes this case potentially explosive is the collision of Supreme Court precedents now hanging over it. An older decision from 1981 established that some minimal level of court review must always exist, even when governments try to block it. A far more recent ruling from 2019 emphasized that administrative decisions must be reasonable, transparent, and justified. Democracy Watch wants that standard applied to ethics rulings, which would mean ethics commissioners could no longer hide behind vague language and statutory shields when clearing well-connected politicians.

If the Supreme Court agrees, the implications are enormous. Ethics commissioners would face genuine judicial oversight. Political insiders would lose a protective layer that has served them extremely well. Future scandals would be harder to bury under procedural jargon and sanctimonious press releases about accountability. Unsurprisingly, this prospect has made the Liberal establishment deeply uncomfortable.

This case is no longer just about Justin Trudeau or WE Charity, although both remain perfect symbols of how entitlement and self-dealing flourished under his leadership. It is about whether elite gatekeepers are allowed to police themselves without interference, whether watchdogs answer to the law or to the political class that benefits from their discretion, and whether Canadians are permitted to challenge decisions that conveniently protect those in power. The reaction to this case has already confirmed one thing beyond any doubt: the swamp hates sunlight, and it hates courts that might let a little of it in.

The Supreme Court is now being asked to decide whether ethics oversight in Canada still means what it is supposed to mean in a free and self-respecting country, or whether it has been quietly reduced to a closed loop that exists to soothe the public while shielding insiders from consequences. A victory for Democracy Watch would pry that loop open and restore a basic Canadian principle that predates the Trudeau era: that no one is above scrutiny, that power answers to the law, and that citizens are not required to suspend their judgment, silence their doubts, and pretend their own eyes are lying to them for the sake of political comfort.