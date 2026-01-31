The Opposition with Dan Knight

Marilyn Hagerman
30m

First of all, giving us a written-word-for-word of Pierre’s message is special and meaningful. There is nothing that replaces the written word!! Thanks for that Dan!

Pierre Poilievre’s devotion to, and vision for, Canada, his deep caring for Canadians, his solid, concrete plans to start turning the past 10+ years of financial hardship, loss of freedoms, Marxist government control and suffering into a prosperous economic future…..to begin the long road of “returning Canada to Canadians”!! Every word, every, thought, every idea was filled with truth, honesty and a moral integrity we haven’t seen in leadership in a very long while!!!!

It truly instilled some long overdue optimism that with hard work, we can see a country to once again be proud of, to know our kids and their kids will have a healthy happy future in a thriving “woke-free” democracy called CANADA!!

Dave Balderstone
2h

Immigrants and refugees bad. Pipelines and jail good.

Otherwise rather a steaming load of crap from a career politician.

I’ve voted conservative for several decades. Not again.

