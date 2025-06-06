The Parliamentary Budget Officer has released his latest report—the 2025–26 Main Estimates. Now, don’t let the dry title fool you. This is the most important document in the country right now. It tells you exactly where your tax dollars are going, how much the federal government plans to spend, and just how deep the financial hole has become. And if you care about Canada’s future, this should alarm you.

Let’s start with the big picture. The federal government is planning to spend $486.9 billion this year. Nearly half a trillion dollars. Of that, $222.9 billion needs Parliament’s approval. The rest? $264 billion is already baked in. It’s called “statutory spending,” and it’s automatic. No debate. No vote. No accountability. Ottawa wrote itself a blank cheque—and keeps cashing it, year after year.

Now here’s the headline no one wants to talk about: $49.1 billion of that spending goes just to service the debt. That’s not building new hospitals. It’s not paying for roads or veterans or border security. That’s just the interest. Think about what that means: Canada is spending more on interest payments than it does on national defense, public safety, or infrastructure. That’s what decades of reckless borrowing and zero accountability look like. And the Parliamentary Budget Officer says it’s going to get worse—projecting nearly $70 billion a year in debt charges by 2029.

So where did all this spending authority come from? Parliament didn’t pass it. Because Parliament wasn’t even sitting.

The 44th Parliament was dissolved. No budget was tabled. And instead of calling legislators back to do their job, the Trudeau–Carney regime used a backdoor maneuver called Governor General Special Warrants. These are emergency tools meant for war or disaster. But Ottawa used them to blow through $73.4 billion in taxpayer money with zero debate. No accountability. No transparency. That’s not democratic governance. That’s executive rule.

And let’s talk about what you got in return.

Elderly benefits—which now consume $85.5 billion a year—continue to rise, with no structural reform. The Canada Health Transfer—another automatic payment—jumps to $54.7 billion, with zero conditions or performance metrics. There is no incentive to fix a broken system, just more money shoveled out the door to provinces that burn it on bureaucracy.

Meanwhile, actual governance—things like law enforcement, public safety, and federal oversight—gets squeezed. There’s no room for new policy. No money for bold ideas. Because the entire budget is being devoured by entitlements and debt. This government isn’t running a country. It’s managing a payout system.

And remember the carbon tax? The good news is, it’s finally dead. Gone as of April 1, 2025. But don’t celebrate too quickly. The damage is already done, and the federal rebate program—supposedly designed to offset the pain—was never more than a shell game. The final payments went out, and that’s the end of that.

Now, ask yourself: what’s more important—defending the country, protecting its citizens, keeping people safe, or... writing cheques to the banks for past spending mistakes?

Let that sink in: we now spend more servicing our national debt than we do on national defence, public health, or law enforcement. That’s not a government acting in your interest. That’s a government managing its own collapse.

Let’s look at the numbers:

Department of National Defence – $33.9 billion. That’s your entire military.

Indigenous Services – $25.2 billion. For reconciliation, infrastructure, education. All of it.

Department of Health – $8.7 billion. This is everything from public health research to health surveillance.

RCMP – $4.8 billion. That’s your entire federal police force.

Department of Justice – $0.9 billion. Yes, under a billion dollars to run the legal and judicial backbone of the nation.

Every one of these critical departments—defence, justice, law enforcement, health, Indigenous support—spends less than the federal government does just paying the interest on its debt.

Think about that. Ottawa would rather pay interest to creditors than fund the military. Than support police. Than secure the justice system.

It doesn’t stop there. Let’s talk about the so-called “social safety net” programs:

Equalization payments – $25.3 billion. Supposed to level the playing field across provinces.

Employment Insurance – $26.6 billion. For Canadians between jobs.

Canada Child Benefit – $28.1 billion. Meant to support families.

Canada Social Transfer – $16.9 billion. For education and social assistance.

All of these programs—the ones politicians brag about during elections—cost less than interest on the debt. So every time the government tells you they "can’t afford" more for health, for public safety, for working families, remember: they already spent it. And now you’re paying the interest.

This is what fiscal mismanagement looks like. A country so addicted to spending that it's financing past failures instead of investing in future priorities.

And here's the most dangerous part: this is structural. The interest payments aren’t going down. They’re projected to hit $70 billion by 2029. That’s more than double what we spend on defence. Almost triple what we spend on every family in the country through the Child Benefit.

Final Thoughts

So ask yourself—who is this government actually working for? Because it’s not you. It’s not your family. It’s not your community. And it’s certainly not the country.

And you’re expected to sit there and take it. Pay your taxes. Obey the mandates. Stay quiet. Meanwhile, the people in charge—the ones who caused this mess—face no consequences. They just keep climbing. They get promotions. Appointments. Power.

Enter Mark Carney—the global banker who’s now your Prime Minister. The media calls him the “adult in the room.” A steady hand. A serious man. But if he’s so serious, where’s the budget? It’s June, and we still don’t have one. Why?

Because the numbers are horrendous, that’s why. Carney knows it. He’s not stupid. He’s just drunk on the Liberal brand and desperate to survive more than 90 days in office. So what does he do? He hides. He delays. He governs from behind a curtain of talking points and pre-approved Estimates—without the spine to put a real fiscal plan on the table.

And where’s Chrystia Freeland in all this? The same Chrystia Freeland who made a dramatic show of resigning in 2024 because Trudeau’s spending was too reckless for her delicate conscience? Not a word. Not a peep, she went right back to clapping like a seal for the same swamp agenda she pretended to oppose.

These people are hypocrites. Unprincipled. And they are absolutely committed to protecting their power—not your future. They’ll spend hundreds of billions in your name, but won’t show you the bill. They’ll talk about responsibility, then govern with Special Warrants and borrowed cash. And they’ll wear the costume of credibility while pushing the same ruinous agenda that got us into this mess.

This isn’t leadership. It’s a con. And if we don’t call it what it is—a government of elitist, unelected, unaccountable swamp creatures—then it’ll never change.

Budgets matter. Fiscal restraint matters. And honesty from our so-called leaders? That matters more than ever.

But you won’t find it in this government. Not from Carney. Not from Freeland. Not from any of them. They’re not stewards. They’re squatters. And it’s time they were evicted.

And this is why budgets matter. Because a budget isn’t just a spreadsheet. It’s a moral document. It tells you what your government values—and what it doesn’t. And when debt servicing eclipses defence, when borrowed money fuels handouts but not accountability, and when Parliament gets sidelined so insiders can keep the machine running, it tells you everything.

Fiscal restraint isn’t just good economics—it’s the foundation of democracy. Without it, governments stop serving citizens and start serving themselves. They spend recklessly, rule arbitrarily, and bury the future under a mountain of interest payments and false promises.

This isn’t about numbers. It’s about trust. And when a government loses that, everything else falls apart.

You deserve a government that works for you. That tells the truth. That respects your effort, your earnings, and your voice. Until that happens, nothing changes.

And it starts with saying no to more spending, and yes to accountability.

Because if you don't control the budget, you don’t control the country.

And they know it.