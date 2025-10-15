It was one of those moments that tells you everything about a government — not what it says, but how it says it. Sean Fraser, the Justice Minister, sat before the Justice Committee last week to sell Bill C-9, the so-called “hate propaganda and hate crimes” bill. The man looked polished, rehearsed, polite. He used all the right words: safety, inclusion, tolerance, community. But listen closely and you hear something else entirely — the calm, bureaucratic tone of someone expanding state power under the banner of compassion.

So what exactly is Bill C-9 — and why are the Carney Liberals pushing it so hard? Officially, the bill is framed as a response to what the government calls a “sharp rise in hate incidents” — particularly anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and anti-LGBTQ+ acts. It’s being sold as a moral necessity, something decent people can’t possibly oppose. In Fraser’s words, it’s about “protecting Canadians where they live, worship, and gather.” Sounds noble. But dig even an inch below the surface and you see what it really is: a sweeping rewrite of the Criminal Code that expands police powers, weakens due process, and blurs the line between hateful acts and unpopular opinions.

The government says it’s “modernizing” Canada’s hate laws. What that actually means is adding new thought-based crimes — creating new offenses of “intimidation” and “obstruction” near religious or cultural sites, creating a new “hate-motivated” offense that can attach to almost any crime, introducing new “hate symbol” prohibitions, and rewriting the legal definition of “hatred” itself. All of it wrapped in the language of compassion, all of it defended as “clarity for law enforcement.”

Let’s unpack that.

Fraser started with a premise at the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights that no one disagrees with: hate crimes are bad. He said there are about five thousand reported incidents every year though, tellingly, he couldn’t say how many lead to charges or convictions. That’s how this always starts: statistics without context, a problem framed so vaguely that the only logical solution sounds like more law, more control, more government.

Then came the justification. Bloc MP Rhéal Fortin pressed him: why create new laws when the Criminal Code already makes hate speech, incitement, and genocide illegal? Fraser’s answer was revealing. He said these were “new offences,” like intimidation and obstruction, and that penalties would now be harsher when “hatred motivates the crime.” He compared it to “assault with a weapon.” It was a strange analogy. Because what he was really describing wasn’t the creation of a new crime at all, it was the creation of a new category of thought inside a crime. A man’s motive becomes the crime itself.

Fortin, to his credit, asked whether people quoting religious texts could be protected under a “religious exception,” something the Bloc proposed in the last Parliament. Fraser dodged. He said “if someone’s using religious reasons to foment hate or kill others, that’s not justifiable.” No one said it was. The question was about people expressing beliefs rooted in faith — people who quote scripture that others find offensive. Fraser refused to carve out that space. Instead, he said the committee could “consider amendments.” Translation: he won’t protect it, but he won’t stop you from pretending to try.

Then Roman Baber took over, and for once, the room got serious. He asked why Fraser had changed the Supreme Court’s definition of hatred, deleting the words “intense and extreme nature.” That definition had stood for thirty-five years, from the Keegstra and Whatcott decisions. It set a high bar, protecting free expression. Fraser’s version lowers that bar to mere “vilification and detestation.” Baber asked why. Fraser claimed he was just “codifying” the Supreme Court rulings, that vilification already implied extremity. It was textbook political gaslighting. If it’s the same definition, why rewrite it? Why delete the very words that make it a narrow test?

And when Baber pressed harder — pointing out that the bill also removes the Attorney General’s consent requirement for hate-speech prosecutions — Fraser’s mask slipped. He said charges “were not being laid” and that this change would “make it easier” for law enforcement to act. In other words, the safeguard was doing its job — restraining the state — and Fraser’s solution is to remove it. He even acknowledged that “a future political attorney general might withhold consent,” so he’s removing the power entirely. That’s like saying a referee might be biased, so you’ll just play without one.

Andrew Lawton later asked the obvious question: will this apply to what people say online? Fraser’s answer was yes, in his lawyerly way. He said the law “will apply equally online as it does in real communities.” So your Facebook comment, your tweet, your blog post, all fair game if someone decides it promotes hate. Lawton warned him that the UK’s hate-speech laws have led to police “knocking on doors over tweets.” Fraser smirked, called it “far-fetched,” and insisted Canada’s version was different. But he never explained how.

Over and over, Fraser used the same phrase: “clarity for law enforcement.” That’s bureaucratic code for lowering the threshold so that police and prosecutors don’t have to think too hard before charging you. He said it was about making laws “clearer,” but every time he was pressed for examples, he came up empty. When Fortin asked how many hate crimes are prosecuted, Fraser said he didn’t have the numbers. When asked whether the existing laws were insufficient, he said they “need to be strengthened.” Based on what? Nothing. No data, no case study, just the vague moral authority of a man convinced that more laws equal more justice.

Then came the philosophical tell — the moment you always get from technocrats when they forget they’re being recorded. When Liberal MP Wade Chang shared his own story of discrimination, Fraser thanked him and said that in his view, rights don’t just mean “rights on paper,” they mean “the right to live freely in your community.” It sounds uplifting, until you unpack it. He’s redefining freedom — not as the absence of state interference, but as the presence of government-enforced safety. In his world, freedom isn’t something you have; it’s something the government grants when everyone around you behaves the way it wants them to.

That’s the core philosophy behind C-9. It’s not about protecting minorities, Canada already does that. It’s about redefining harm as disagreement and giving bureaucrats the power to punish it. Fraser kept talking about “balance,” but it’s always the same balance: your liberty on one side, their sense of moral duty on the other and they always win.

By the end, he even admitted what this was really about: “We wanted to make it easier to lay charges where law enforcement can apply the law independently when they see hate in their communities.”

“Easier to lay charges.” That’s the headline. The Justice Minister of Canada wants it to be easier for the state to charge citizens for speech.

And you almost have to laugh — because while the country is drowning in violent crime, carjackings, and open-air drug chaos, the Carney Liberals have decided the real emergency in Canada is… people saying mean things on the internet. Not the gangs terrorizing Toronto. Not the addicts dying in public parks. Not the revolving-door bail system that lets violent offenders back on the street before the paperwork dries. No — their top priority for “justice reform” is speech laws.

It’s bizarre. It’s almost parody. At a time when Canadians can’t even get a police response for a break-in, the Justice Minister is talking about prosecuting people for “vilification.” He’s not fixing the bail system that every police chief in the country says is broken. He’s not addressing the repeat violent offenders that communities across the country are begging the government to deal with. He’s rewriting the definition of “hatred.”

So let’s get this straight: if you torch a car in Vancouver, odds are you’ll be out before dinner. But if you post the wrong meme, you could be facing federal prosecution. That’s the Liberal vision of justice — soft on crime, hard on dissent.

They’ve turned criminal law into politics. Real criminals are treated like victims, and ordinary citizens become suspects for speaking out. And they always do it in the same, nauseatingly calm way, as if they’re helping you, as if this is about kindness. “Easier to lay charges.” Against whom? Not the people stealing cars or dealing fentanyl. Against you — for saying something the state doesn’t approve of.

That’s the irony, and the danger, of Bill C-9. It’s sold as compassion, but it’s really control. In a country where the government can’t stop actual criminals, it’s decided to go after the next best thing — thought criminals.