When Did It Become a Crime to Defend Your Home in Canada?

When did it become a crime to defend your home? The answer is right now, in Canada.

In this episode of The Opposition with Dan Knight, we walk you through the grotesque reality of Liberal “justice.” A repeat offender armed with a crossbow breaks into a family’s home in Lindsay, Ontario and the homeowner, Jeremy McDonald, ends up charged with aggravated assault for defending himself. That’s not a mistake. That’s the system. Criminals walk free. Victims get hauled into court.

And it’s not a one-off. We go case by case: Cameron Gardiner in Collingwood, jailed after fighting off three masked men with a shotgun. Ali Mian in Milton, slapped with a murder charge and $130,000 bail after stopping five armed intruders. Normal Canadians prosecuted for surviving.

Then we break down Pierre Poilievre’s Stand on Guard law a simple presumption that if someone breaks into your home and threatens you, the force you use is presumed reasonable. It’s common sense, already on the books in Ireland, the U.K., Spain, and Australia. But Sean Fraser, Mark Carney’s brand-new Justice Minister, sneered at it as “the Wild West.” This from the guy who wrecked immigration, flooded the housing market, and lost track of deportees. Now he wants you to believe defending your family is somehow radical.

Meanwhile, their idea of “safety” is leaving your car keys by the door, maybe making a sandwich for the intruder, and then spending two years in court to prove you had the right to survive. It’s sick. It’s perverse. And it’s exactly what Canadians are fed up with.

Sean Fraser made it very clear: he doesn’t care about your safety. He cares about saving his Liberal friends. And the more they double down on this insanity, the more reasons Canadians have to vote them out.