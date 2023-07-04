Where is Omar? A Tale of Sneakers, Strikes, and the Absent Minister
The Missing Piece in Canada's Labor Crisis: A Transport Minister More Concerned with Footwear than Fair Deals
Good morning, Vancouver, British Columbia. It's day 4 of the ongoing strike between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA). This strike, the first in three decades, has seen 7,500 dock workers stepping away from their roles, causing significant disruptions to the flow of goo…