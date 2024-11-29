Whistleblower Advocacy Sounds the Alarm: Corruption Runs Wild Without Real Protections
Survey Exposes Glaring Gaps in Justice and Support for Whistleblowers in Ontario
Survey Exposes Glaring Gaps in Justice and Support for Whistleblowers in Ontario
OTTAWA, CANADA — November 28, 2024
Let’s be clear: whistleblowers are the unsung heroes standing between a functioning democracy and total government rot. But according to a new survey by the Whistleblowing Canada Research Society, Ontario’s legal system is failing them spect…