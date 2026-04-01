Yuri Fulmer | BC Conservative Leadership Candidate | The Disrupter

On The Opposition with Dan Knight, Yuri Fulmer was introduced plainly: not as a traditional politician, but as a disrupter.

It’s a label he didn’t reject — but he reframed it.

“I don’t get up in the morning to be a disruptor for the sake of it,” Fulmer said. “But there are systems that are broken… we can either keep allowing the system to be broken or we can actually disrupt what we’re doing and actually make change.”

That distinction matters. Fulmer is not presenting disruption as personality or branding. He is presenting it as a response to what he describes as systemic failure in British Columbia. During the interview, he repeatedly characterized the province as “tragically broken,” arguing that frustration without action is meaningless. “We can all yell at the radio… but we actually got to do something,” he said.

That definition moved quickly from theory to action.

Fulmer used the interview to walk through his newly signed “Unite the Right” agreement with Dallas Brodie and One BC, a deal that would see One BC stand down in 88 ridings, while a Fulmer-led Conservative Party would step aside in five. In return, One BC would support a Conservative government through a confidence-and-supply agreement.

His justification was not ideological. It was numerical.

“If One BC polls more than 3.5%, mathematically the Conservative Party cannot win an election,” Fulmer said.

That was the core of his argument. Not unity as a slogan, but vote-splitting as a structural problem that has to be addressed directly. Fulmer framed the deal as a necessary correction to what he described as naïve thinking within the party — the idea that smaller right-of-centre parties would simply disappear.

“We can either bury our head in the sand… or we can say to ourselves, that will cost us the election,” he said.

Fulmer also pushed back on the idea that the agreement undermines democratic choice. Instead, he argued it preserves it by giving voters clear options without splitting outcomes. “People are entitled to vote for whoever they want to vote for,” he said, while maintaining that coordinated ridings prevent that choice from inadvertently handing victory to the NDP.

He went further, warning that without this kind of arrangement, narrow Conservative wins in past elections would not hold. In ridings decided by dozens or hundreds of votes, even a small One BC presence would flip the result. “If One BC was in play in those ridings, we would lose them,” he said.

The deal itself immediately generated reaction, both support and criticism, but Fulmer presented early indicators of grassroots backing, pointing to a surge in small-dollar donations and membership sign-ups following the announcement. He described contributions coming in “$15 at a time, $25 at a time,” from across the province.

Beyond the agreement, the interview reinforced Fulmer’s broader posture in the race.

Fulmer openly rejected the idea that candidates should avoid confrontation or run a consensus-style campaign. “A leadership contest is not a beauty pageant,” he said. “We have to contrast with each other… how else do the members choose if there isn’t a contrast between us?”

He has acted on that view.

Fulmer has directly challenged the records of other candidates, particularly those who were not present during the party’s earlier, weaker electoral position. “When we were down and we needed people… where were you?” he asked, framing past participation as a measure of credibility.

At the same time, he drew a line around political consistency. Fulmer acknowledged that changing positions can be legitimate, but only if it is explained. “True wisdom… is being able to say, I believed something once… and I have changed my opinion,” he said, adding that what he rejects is when candidates “pretend they didn’t have that view.”

Fulmer also addressed the internal dynamics of the leadership race itself, pushing back against what he characterized as an overly cautious campaign environment. He rejected the idea that candidates should avoid direct contrast with one another. “A leadership contest is not a beauty pageant,” he said. “We have to contrast with each other… how else do the members choose if there isn’t a contrast between us?”

That willingness to draw distinctions has already translated into concrete actions within the race. Fulmer has openly questioned the records of other candidates, particularly those who were not involved with the Conservative Party during the 2024 election cycle. “When we were down and we needed people… where were you?” he asked, framing participation during lower polling periods as a measure of commitment.

Throughout the interview, Fulmer’s approach remained consistent: identify structural problems, reject passive acceptance, and justify intervention as necessary rather than optional. His positioning as a “disruptor” is therefore less about style and more about method — a willingness to challenge both external systems and internal party dynamics.

Whether that approach resonates with members will ultimately be decided in the leadership vote. What is clear from the interview is that Fulmer is not attempting to run a consensus campaign. He is running on the premise that disruption is required and that avoiding it carries greater risk than embracing it.