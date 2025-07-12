The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra D Barber's avatar
Sandra D Barber
16h

Excellent article Dan Knight. Agree that election is needed now. But you know how Canadian politics work and just how much clout we underlings have--absolute ZERO. This is complicity and corruption at it's Liberal best. The propaganda to get Carney in power was just a start. We have no option but to wait until September, if there are other ways, please let us all know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Modern Mantuamaker's avatar
The Modern Mantuamaker
16h

Another fantastic article, thank you! This is perhaps quite belated but it's now struck me that the Liberal party has become every bad thing conservatives have been accused of (rightly or wrongly) for years now. Anyone who supports this and still tries to paint the conservatives as the bad guy are straight-up hypocrites. They are blatantly betraying the values they *claim* to espouse. For some time now I've been thinking the left still views itself as the Rebel Alliance when in fact it's become the Empire. And not a single one of them is bothered by the lack of a functional parliament for almost a year now. THAT is how our democracy dies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture