The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cesar's avatar
Cesar
10h

Carney ask: who do you think is most suited to deal with Trump?

People replied: Pierre Poilievre

Carney ask: who is the mature adult in the room?

People replied: Pierre Poilievre

Carney said: I will fight Trump's tariff with reciprocal tariff!

People said: No, you wont.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Beth's avatar
Beth
9h

Another brilliant expose' Dan, especially the 'Vancouver' reference, utterly appropriate. Thanks for noticing the ROGERS grift. BRUTAL!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture