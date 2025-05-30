The Opposition with Dan Knight

Sherry 1
3hEdited

We are in BIG trouble, bigger even than the Trudeau days. The Liberal cabal are ALL UN, WEF order takers and dreamers. They have been getting rich off re-directing billions of taxpayer dollars to their ‘green’ machine buddies. The UN Agenda 2030 will destroy and impoverish every country that is stupid enough to follow their idiotic plan. Canada also signed the WHO agreement. Get ready for an out of touch, badly managed Globalist org to mandate that you MUST have an up to date so-called ‘vaccine’ (not) record before you can fly or even travel internationally OR even within you own country. They want us poor, malleable and corralled into 15 minute cities. Like the Chinese.

Jerry
1hEdited

It is all a numbers game, you can make numbers look anyway you want, has been like that for ions, nothing changes in politics, only the numbers, make them look like what you thing Canadian citizens want to hear, voila, there you have yours numbers to prove that you are a good manager of Canada’s financial health, I would not trust Carney with money, he has been professionally trained by the Davos Crowd aka “ BIS / WEF how to manipulate and massage a balance sheet, a orchestrated balance sheet can disappear in a heart beat, The Great Depression back in 1929 is a prime example, Corporations do it, day in day to get theirs loans, there is no better business than lending money to falsely contrived balance sheet, there you have it, economics 101, I do not profess to be any kinda of financial guru, just trying to think in common sense, logical manner.

