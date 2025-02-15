Day 2 of Trudeau’s Prorogation Hearing: How the Government Just Admitted There Are No Limits on Its Power
As JCCF challenges Trudeau Prorougation amid his scandal plagued goverment. PM lawyers are Arguing in Court That the Prime Minister Can Suspend Parliament Whenever It Becomes Politically Inconvenient
OTTAWA – We are now in Day 2 of the Federal Court hearing, where Justin Trudeau’s government is trying to convince a judge that shutting down Parliament to avoid Well, folks, here we are. Day two of the Federal Court showdown, where the Trudeau government is desperately trying to convince Canadians that shutting down Parliament to protect their own hide…