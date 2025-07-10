The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Canary's avatar
Mike Canary
11h

No no Dan - you are all wrong, or spreading misinformation. According to the Toronto Star, Dean Blundell, Evan Scrimshaw, and John Ivison and most of the media (Liberal cheerleaders) - PM Mark Carney are not cutting or bringing in austerity. Only Stephen Harper, Andrew Scheer, Erin O’Toole, and Pierre Poilievre do austerity. The PM is an economic genius who is simply re-prioritizing spending errr “investments” from things like health care, housing, infrastructure, to more productive “investments” in the war in Ukraine, the EU, UN, Climate Change in order to inflict maximum pain on Donald Trump. Elbows up! 😵‍💫

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Burch's avatar
Steve Burch
10h

Same fiscal plan

Conservatives reported as “drastic spending cuts”

Liberals reported as “potential savings”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture