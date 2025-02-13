The Carney Con: How the Liberals and the Media Are Manufacturing a Comeback That Doesn’t Exist
The Government Is on Autopilot, the Polls Are a Disaster, and the Liberal Establishment Is Scrambling to Hold Onto Power
Good morning, my fellow Canadians.
Let’s take stock of where we are. While Pierre Poilievre is in the treacherous North, standing in the cold, addressing the very real economic threats facing this country, Mark Carney is… well, he’s in a bar in Winnipeg, campaigning to be the next captain of the sinking SS Liberal Dumpster Fire. And why is he able to do …