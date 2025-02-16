The Rally That Shook Canada—Poilievre Just Changed Everything
Thousands braved the cold to pack Poilievre’s rally, chanting ‘We need you!’—but is he ready to take on the Liberal establishment, China’s influence, and the globalist elite standing in his way?
Ottawa—My fellow Canadians, Let’s talk about what just happened in Ottawa last night. Because, frankly, if you weren’t paying attention, you just missed one of the most important political moments in modern Canadian history.
Pierre Poilievre didn’t just hold a rally. He delivered a political earthquake. Thousands of Canadians braved the cold—minus eleven…