Unemployment Surges as Trudeau’s Policies Wreak Havoc on the Economy
Trudeau’s reckless spending is driving inflation, and it's you who’s paying the price.
Let’s get real, folks. You look around, and it doesn’t take a PhD in economics to know something is seriously wrong. Unemployment’s ticking up to 6.6%, and wages? They’re not even keeping pace with inflation. Canadians are working harder than ever, yet the cost of everything—from the food you put on the table to the roof over your head—is spiraling out …