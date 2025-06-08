A Brutal Week for Carney’s Liberal Cabinet: Incompetence on Full Display

Well, if you thought — by some miracle — that Mark Carney’s ascent to Prime Minister signaled a return to adult leadership, think again. What we’ve seen in just the past week alone — from gun control to drug chaos to immigration lunacy — is not a course correction. It’s not change. It’s a rebrand of the exact same incompetence. The same arrogance. The same elite contempt for working Canadians. A new face, a better suit — but the same globalist rot.

Let’s get into it.

A Cabinet of Clowns

Last Thursday in the House of Commons, Conservative MP Raquel Dancho exposed a scandal involving a sitting Liberal cabinet minister from Manitoba — one that, until then, had been almost completely ignored by mainstream media.

The minister in question, Rebecca Chartrand, was appointed to Cabinet under Mark Carney’s new Liberal minority government. But as Dancho revealed on the House floor, Chartrand has a documented history of workplace harassment, verified by a 2019 independent investigation conducted by the Winnipeg-based law firm Rachlis Neville LLP. The investigation was commissioned by Red River College Polytechnic, where Chartrand previously worked as Executive Director of Indigenous Strategy.

The report concluded that Chartrand’s conduct “amounted to personal harassment” and described her behavior as severe enough to humiliate or intimidate a subordinate, resulting in a toxic work environment. According to internal communications, her behavior included undermining staff, deliberately sabotaging others’ work, and assigning pointless tasks as a form of punitive control — what the former employee characterized as “psychological warfare.”

These findings were known internally since December 2019, yet when Chartrand resigned from her position, no disciplinary action was taken — not because she was exonerated, but because she left before consequences could be applied.

Fast forward to 2025: Despite this documented history, the Liberal Party recruited her as a star candidate, and she won in a Manitoba riding. Dancho noted that the victim contacted the Liberal Party during the election campaign, alerting them to the findings and her experience. No one responded.

And now, under Mark Carney’s leadership, this same individual — with a substantiated track record of workplace abuse — has been elevated to Cabinet.

Dancho asked the Prime Minister, and the government, directly:

“Was he unaware of this disturbing history of workplace abuse, or did he know and just didn’t care?”

The response from Liberal House Leader Steve MacKinnon was telling. Instead of addressing the documented findings or the lack of vetting, MacKinnon delivered a generic statement about “collegiality,” “mutual respect,” and how the minister is “committed to healthy workplaces.” He did not deny the investigation. He did not challenge the facts. He did not apologize to the victim.

This wasn’t just evasion. It was institutional gaslighting.

And the mainstream press? With the exception of Canadaland, which published a detailed exposé days after the election, not a single major outlet (including CBC, CTV, or the Globe and Mail) gave it meaningful coverage when it mattered — during the campaign. According to Canadaland’s reporting, CBC was provided with the information in April 2025. The election occurred in May.

They sat on it.

If a Conservative had done this, the CBC would’ve had a SWAT team on their front lawn. But a Liberal? Silence.

A Public Safety Minister Who’s Never Heard of Gun Licenses

Then we have the Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree — a Trudeau–Carney loyalist freshly installed under the new Liberal minority regime — who made headlines not for bold leadership, but for a shocking display of ignorance on the very file he’s been assigned to oversee: firearms policy.

During a session of debate on the current spending bill, Conservative MP Andrew Lawton posed a basic question:

“Do you know what an RPAL is?”

An RPAL, or Restricted Possession and Acquisition Licence, is a standard certification required by law for any Canadian who wants to own restricted firearms, such as handguns or certain rifles. It's a core element of Canada’s legal firearms framework.

The Minister’s response?

“I do not.”

Lawton followed up with another foundational question:

“Do you know what the CFSC is?”

The CFSC, or Canadian Firearms Safety Course, is a mandatory course required for all individuals seeking to obtain a firearms license in Canada — including the RPAL. It’s the very first step every legal gun owner in the country must complete. This is basic civics for anyone involved in firearms policy.

Anandasangaree replied again:

“I do not know.”

This wasn’t a “gotcha” moment. It was a revealing moment. The Minister of Public Safety, the individual charged with implementing gun bans, overseeing buyback programs, and crafting firearms legislation, has no familiarity with the fundamental licensing and safety processes every Canadian gun owner must follow.

In any other profession, this level of unpreparedness would be disqualifying. If a surgeon couldn’t name a scalpel, he’d be pulled from the operating room. But in Ottawa? It qualifies you to oversee a multi-hundred-million-dollar national gun seizure operation.

And that brings us to the next moment of absurdity.

Lawton asked the minister how much money had already been spent on the federal firearms buyback program, the centerpiece of the Liberal government’s Bill C-21, which targets legally acquired firearms now deemed prohibited.

Anandasangaree’s answer?

“About $20 million.”

But that doesn’t match the government’s own published data. In a report tabled by Public Safety Canada in September 2023, it was disclosed that $67.2 million had already been spent on the buyback as of that date. The majority of that spending was attributed to “program design and administration” — before a single firearm had even been collected.

So what happened? Did the government refund tens of millions of dollars? Were contracts cancelled? Of course not.

They just reframed the accounting — separating so-called "preparatory costs" and implying they don’t count as part of the buyback, even though they exist entirely to implement it.

It’s not transparency. It’s political bookkeeping — a deliberate attempt to make a costly, unpopular program appear manageable.

And it didn’t end there. When Lawton asked for the number of firearms that had actually been collected under the buyback, the response was yet another dodge. The Minister and his department couldn’t provide a number.

That’s right: after spending over $67 million, the federal government can’t even say how many guns have been retrieved. Yet they’re moving full steam ahead, with the support of a minister who doesn’t understand the system he’s responsible for.

This isn’t policymaking. It’s blind ideology strapped to a blank cheque. And the people paying the price are law-abiding citizens — not criminals, not gangs, and not smugglers.

Your Tax Dollars Are Fueling the Fentanyl Crisis

And it didn’t stop with firearms.

In another revealing exchange during the June 2025 sitting of the House of Commons debate, Conservative MP Aaron Gunn turned the focus to the federally funded “safe supply” drug program — and the devastating real-world consequences of it.

Gunn cited a concrete case from his home province of British Columbia:

In Campbell River, RCMP officers had recently seized 3,500 fentanyl tablets from suspected drug traffickers. These pills were not illicit imports, nor were they counterfeit street drugs. They were pharmaceutical-grade opioids, originally distributed under Canada’s safe supply policy — a program in which taxpayers foot the bill to give addicts access to government-issued drugs in an effort to reduce overdose deaths.

As Gunn made clear:

“These tablets were part of the safe supply initiative funded by the federal government. These drugs were paid for by Canadians, handed out legally, and then diverted into the black market.”

The implications are staggering: not only is the federal government supplying potent opioids — it’s doing so in a way that directly fuels illicit street trafficking.

So what was Minister Anandasangaree’s response?

“That’s a provincial program.”

This is the standard Liberal deflection: when the results are catastrophic, blame the provinces. When things go well? Take the credit. It’s a shell game — but this time, the shells are filled with fentanyl.

But the reality is this: the federal government, under the Liberal regime, has approved and continues to fund the expansion of safe supply initiatives, including the flow of hydromorphone and other opioids to users across Canada. While implementation is provincial, the regulatory and financial backing comes from Ottawa — Health Canada classifies the drugs, and the federal government signed off on British Columbia’s Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which enabled the decriminalization of personal possession of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine in small amounts beginning January 31, 2023.

Gunn, aware of this, pressed further. He asked whether the federal government still stood by that decriminalization policy — and whether it had succeeded.

At first, the Minister attempted to claim that no such policy existed. That’s right — he denied the existence of the very program his government approved.

But under sustained questioning, he was forced to reverse himself:

“Yes, there is a Section 56 exemption in place.”

Even then, Anandasangaree tried to frame the decision as purely provincial — implying that the federal government was merely responding to B.C.’s request.

This is false by omission: the exemption required federal approval, and the federal government continues to monitor and renew it.

Gunn then asked the most obvious public safety question of the entire session:

“Do you believe that someone who is high on crystal meth poses a public safety risk in downtown Vancouver?”

Anandasangaree refused to answer.

He passed the buck to the Minister of Health.

He referenced “complex social factors.”

He danced around the question.

But he would not say “yes” or “no.”

This is Canada’s Minister of Public Safety — the official responsible for national policing, law enforcement, border protection, and emergency preparedness — and he could not bring himself to acknowledge that a person high on meth might be a risk to public safety.

Meanwhile, the data speaks for itself. According to B.C. government statistics, overdose deaths in the province reached over 2,500 in 2023, the highest on record. Since the decriminalization policy began in early 2023, drug-related deaths have not decreased. Public health officials in British Columbia have confirmed the presence of diverted safe supply opioids in multiple trafficking investigations.

This isn’t harm reduction. It’s policy failure — and worse, it’s one the federal government continues to support, even as it disclaims all responsibility for the consequences.

And the minister responsible? He won’t even admit the most obvious truth in Canadian public safety:

This is the man supposedly protecting your children. Your communities. Your country. But he can’t even admit that a meth addict stumbling through downtown Toronto is a threat.

Flooding the Country, Collapsing the Economy

Then came Michelle Rempel Garner, asking a simple question:

Why did the Liberal government issue 500,000 foreign student permits during a housing crisis?

That’s the population of Halifax — dumped into the job and housing market in a single year. These permits come with work rights. These students need housing. They use health care. And Canadian youth? They’re stuck in their parents’ basements, jobless, hopeless, and forgotten.

The minister’s answer?

“That’s misinformation.”

Except it wasn’t. It was from her own website. And when cornered, she gave the same spin — that some applicants had multiple numbers. That we “don’t understand the system.” As if that explains anything.

This isn’t immigration policy. It’s economic sabotage — flooding supply, suppressing wages, and then gaslighting the public when rent triples.

The Bottom Line: Who Pays?

Here’s the question no one in the Liberal Party will answer:

Who suffers under these policies?

Not them.

You.

You, who followed the law, passed the gun safety course, paid your taxes — now branded a threat.

You, trying to buy a home, compete for a job, get medical care — now fighting with half a million newcomers in a market rigged against you.

You, who believed your government was there to protect you — not fund fentanyl and lie about it.

This isn’t a new Liberal Party. This is a rotting, corrupt shell of a regime that survives on deception, division, and distraction.

And Mark Carney? He’s Not Change. He’s the Signal Nothing Will Change.

They say Mark Carney is different.

He’s “mature.” He’s “measured.” He wears a tie that fits and speaks with a polished accent. He’s a banker — which apparently now qualifies you to run a nation. A technocrat. A global finance guru. A “steady hand.”

But let’s tell the truth for once: Carney isn’t different. He’s just Trudeau in a tailored suit — with better diction, a slightly deeper voice, and the exact same ideology.

This is a man who spent years working for Goldman Sachs, running the Bank of England, and waxing poetic about “climate-compatible capitalism” at the World Economic Forum. He doesn’t see you. He doesn’t hear you. He sees your wage as a statistical risk factor, and your home as an emissions source.

Carney is what happens when the Liberal Party gives up on pretending to care about voters and hands the keys to the country to Bay Street and Davos.

So let’s be clear: this is not change.

It’s a continuation of the same Liberal decay. The same smug contempt for working-class Canadians. The same big-government rot dressed up in TED Talk language.

A cabinet minister with a harassment record? Promoted.

A Public Safety Minister who doesn’t know what a gun license is? Appointed.

A national drug crisis funded and defended by Ottawa? Denied.

Half a million student visas dumped into a housing market on life support? Celebrated.

This isn’t accidental. This is the system working exactly as designed — for them, not for you.

But here’s the good news. Thank God — this level of incompetence is already shining through. Less than a month into Carney’s reign, the wheels are already coming off the limousine. The lies are collapsing under their own weight. The ministers can’t answer basic questions. The scandals are stacking up. The economic contradictions are becoming impossible to spin.

So we may only have to suffer this government for another 18 months or so — maybe less if voters finally wake up and remember what accountability looks like.

Until then, remember:

They’re not laughing with you. They’re laughing at you — while they disarm you, tax you, overdose your cities, and tell you it’s progress.

And unless we start calling it what it is — Liberal rot, globalist rule, elite contempt — they’ll just keep doing it.

And who’ll pay the price?

You.