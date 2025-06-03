Mark Carney Just Hired David Lametti—Because of Course He Did

So Mark Carney has made his first major move as Prime Minister, and if you were still entertaining the fantasy that he was something different—something better—than Justin Trudeau, that fantasy ends here. Because Mark Carney just hired David Lametti to be his Principal Secretary.

Now, for the uninitiated, that’s not some low-level scheduler or policy adviser. That’s the top job in the PMO. The brain behind the curtain. The gatekeeper to power. This is the man who tells the Prime Minister what to say, when to say it, and who to ignore. That’s who David Lametti is now.

Yes, David Lametti. The same man who gutted Canada’s bail system, eliminated mandatory minimums for violent crimes, and enthusiastically defended the use of the Emergencies Act against peaceful truckers waving flags and honking horns. The same man who, until very recently, served as Justice Minister under Trudeau and helped shape one of the most unaccountable and authoritarian chapters in Canadian political history. That guy.

So of course, Carney hires him. Because when you campaign on a message of change and reform—when you talk about building a “new Canadian economy” and restoring trust in government—the first person you bring into your inner circle should obviously be the architect of the most controversial and repressive legislation in modern memory. Naturally.

Let’s be honest: Lametti’s record isn’t just bad. It’s catastrophic. He took a justice system that was already slow and inefficient and turned it into a revolving door for criminals. He championed Bill C-5, which stripped mandatory jail time from drug dealers and gang members. Then he backed Bill C-75, which effectively guaranteed that repeat offenders would be out on the streets before their victims finished giving a statement to police. That’s not reform. That’s surrender.

And when the people finally stood up—when Canadians rolled into Ottawa to peacefully protest vaccine mandates and government overreach—what did Lametti do? He smiled as the Trudeau government froze their bank accounts, arrested their leaders, and invoked powers designed for wartime insurrection. A federal court later ruled it unconstitutional. Lametti shrugged and disappeared.

Until now.

Because now he’s back. Not just back in the building—but installed at the very top. Carney could’ve picked anyone. He could’ve signaled real change, real direction, real independence. Instead, he picked Trudeau’s enforcer. The man who criminalized dissent and called it public safety. The man who used the justice system not to defend the public, but to manage it. Control it. Subdue it.

What does that say about Carney? It tells you that for all his speeches, for all his charts and ties and talk of responsible governance, he’s still cut from the same cloth. He didn’t drain the swamp. He hired the alligator and gave it a corner office.

And by the way, nobody elected Lametti. He lost his seat. He resigned from Parliament. He was out. Gone. And now he’s running the show behind the scenes, accountable to no one. That’s what political decline looks like. It’s not always dramatic. Sometimes it’s quiet. A closed-door appointment. A shrug from the press. A tweet no one reads. And just like that, the same people are back in charge.

So don’t tell us this is a reset. Don’t tell us Canada is moving forward. You can’t hire David Lametti and expect us to believe you’re serious about protecting civil liberties, strengthening justice, or rebuilding trust. You’re not. You’re circling the wagons. You’re protecting the regime.

And the worst part? You’re doing it with a straight face, as if no one’s paying attention.

Well, we are. And we’re not going to stop.