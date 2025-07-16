Podcast: 103 Conflicts and Counting

In this episode, we peel back the curtain on Mark Carney, Canada’s former global finance powerhouse now Prime Minister, and the explosive release of his conflict-of-interest screen. It’s not a few minor entanglements—it’s one hundred and three. Names like Brookfield Asset Management and Stripe aren’t mere footnotes; they’re front-and-center players in the sectors Carney still has skin in. We explain how this isn’t ethics—it’s government captured by finance.

We break down:

Why the screen is a smokescreen. Covering only a fraction of his over 550 investments, Carney’s blind trust is anything but blind. He picked the trustee. He gets updates. And he even owns stock options that link his personal wealth to government policy.

The dangerous loopholes. Under Canada’s Conflict of Interest Act, these “general application” exceptions let him vote on policies that enrich his investments, legally and under the radar.

How we got here before. We revisit the Paul Martin precedent—the “blind trust with a seeing-eye dog”—and the alarming repeat of history under Carney.

What needs to change. Democracy Watch’s urgent reform agenda: full divestment, live blind trust ban, independent recusals, tightened ethics rules, lowered donation caps, and true watchdog accountability.

What you can do. It’s not enough to be informed. We call on listeners to raise hell, support watchdog groups, contact MPs, and demand genuine accountability.

Join us as we expose systematic self-dealing in Ottawa, dissect the loopholes, and challenge Canadians to decide: Who does their government really serve—public interest, or private profit?