PODCAST: Build Canada Strong? Or Build China Strong?

While Ottawa claims to support Canadian industry, taxpayer dollars are building ships in China—proving once again that talk is cheap and sovereignty is for sale.
Dan Knight
Jun 14, 2025
Transcript

This episode exposes how BC Ferries, with federal backing, handed a $1 billion shipbuilding contract to a Chinese state-owned firm—while Canadian shipyards got nothing.

Dan Knight breaks down the hypocrisy of Premier David Eby and PM Mark Carney, who preach “Buy Canadian” but fund Beijing. With Chrystia Freeland dodging responsibility and no federal effort to support local industry, this is more than bad policy—it’s a national betrayal.

If this is leadership, it’s time for an election.

