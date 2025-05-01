Maxime Bernier Is Over

So, Maxime Bernier is angry again

In the wake of a humiliating election result, the leader of the People’s Party of Canada lashed out—not at the Liberals, not at the media—but at the very voters he failed to convince. According to Bernier, his party didn’t collapse. No, the Canadian people were simply “fooled.” Victims of “hysteria.” Misled by “CPC influencers.”

It’s never his fault. Not once. Not ever.

Let’s take a look at what actually happened. In 2021, the PPC won approximately 840,000 votes—a respectable showing. But in 2025? That number plummeted to just under 140,000. That’s an 83% collapse. The party now holds a mere 0.7% of the national vote.

To put that in perspective, the Green Party—led by Elizabeth May, a perennial fringe figure—now holds more actual relevance in Parliament than Maxime Bernier. The PPC has become a rounding error, a non-entity with no seats, no path forward, and no message that landed.

And yet Bernier’s response is not reflection, but rage.

I don’t take shots at Max lightly. Many of my readers have supported the PPC. I respect the values that motivated that support—liberty, sovereignty, and a distrust of the political class. But let’s be honest with ourselves: Maxime Bernier is not a revolutionary. He’s a brand.

He’s not outside the establishment. He came from it. He spent more than a decade inside the Harper government, held cabinet posts, and did nothing to signal the populist outrage he now claims to embody.

That makes him not a rebel—but a rebrand.

And when I criticized him for it, he did what every thin-skinned career politician eventually does: he blocked me on Twitter. This, from the self-proclaimed defender of free speech. The champion of honest debate. The man who once claimed to be Canada’s last principled politician—shutting down dissent from a Substack columnist.

If that’s what principled leadership looks like, we’re in trouble.

Bernier never challenges the regime directly. He doesn’t run in winnable ridings. He doesn’t go where the Liberals are vulnerable. He goes where it’s safe to lose, then blames others when the numbers collapse. He didn’t split the vote. He split the movement.

And now? He’s selling PPC merch. Hosting a podcast. Attacking the Conservatives for stealing “his” platform, while doing nothing to stop the actual threat: a Liberal government led by Mark Carney, the man responsible for the economic decline Bernier claims to oppose.

It’s not enough to talk. It’s not enough to shout. We need someone who can win.

Maxime Bernier was relevant in 2021. Now? He’s a salesman.

I don’t want merch. I want momentum.

I don’t need a party mascot. I need a fighter who can actually confront Carney’s machine, dismantle the Trudeau legacy, and return this country to the people who built it.

Bernier can keep talking.

Canadians have already moved on.