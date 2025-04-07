Campaign 2025: Mark Carney Comes to B.C. and Delivers a Masterclass in Liberal Arrogance

In this video with added commentary: Liberal leader Mark Carney campaigns in Victoria, B.C., pitching his vision for Canada as a "clean energy superpower," while mocking Conservative premiers, Because nothing says unifying the country then taking shots at Premiere Smith for trying to protect the people in her province

Mark Carney rolled into Victoria this week with the swagger of a man who’s never missed a wine-and-cheese reception in his life and delivered what the Liberal brain trust likely considers a “bold vision” for Canada. But peel back the banker buzzwords and Churchill cosplay, and what you really got was a cringeworthy display of delusion, detachment, and recycled globalist dogma.

He opened his mouth and immediately signaled his marching orders: “clean energy.” Not once. Not twice. It was practically every other sentence. Because when you're out of ideas, just say “green transition” on repeat and hope nobody checks the receipts.

He’s not just pushing the same failed Liberal climate ideology—he’s doubling down on it.

Carney promised to turn Canada into a “clean energy superpower”—without explaining how, exactly, we get there when his party has spent years shutting down oil and gas, blocking pipelines, and handing our resource wealth to the Americans.

This wasn’t new policy. It was the same Liberal fantasy that has already gutted Alberta, choked investment, and driven electricity prices through the roof—just ask Europe how that’s going. And when it comes to reopening auto plants or restoring manufacturing jobs? Nothing. Not a plan, not a word, not a clue.

And don’t worry—when Trump’s tariffs hit our industries, Carney says we’ll respond with “retaliatory tariffs.” Sounds tough, until you remember who actually pays those. Working Canadians. Line workers. Parts manufacturers. People trying to keep the lights on while Ottawa plays global economic chicken.

Carney’s big idea for recovery? Just keep handing money to the Liberal-connected elite.

He promised to “give back”—and by that, he means pouring another $180 million into the CBC, the same taxpayer-funded mouthpiece that’s been running interference for the Liberals for nearly a decade. This comes after ArriveCAN, the $60 million QR code boondoggle funneled through Liberal contractors, and countless other slush funds masquerading as “public service.”

While the working class is bracing for a made-in-Ottawa recession, Carney’s pledging more green slogans, more centralized control, and more taxpayer money to keep the illusion alive.

And then there’s the unity bit—because you can’t forget the performance.

Because what does he do? He mocks the very premiers who are trying to protect their provinces from economic disaster. He takes a smug swipe at Doug Ford, suggesting he’s more useful for a media hit on Fox News than an actual negotiation. And then he goes after Danielle Smith, cracking a joke—“maybe we won’t send Danielle”—while grinning at his own punchline.

But what he’s actually mocking is Smith’s attempt to negotiate directly with the United States—to defend Alberta’s energy industry and send a clear message: if you tariff Alberta oil, it’s not just Canada that suffers. It’s mutual assured destruction.

You’d think a serious leader would applaud that kind of assertiveness. But not Carney. Because in his world, provinces aren’t partners—they’re pawns.

He’s not interested in standing shoulder-to-shoulder with premiers fighting for their people. He’s interested in lecturing them, in putting them in their place, in showing that only Ottawa—and more specifically, he—has the pedigree to stand on the global stage.

And look at the bigger picture. GDP per capita—your share of national prosperity—has flatlined. The U.S. has surged ahead, while Canadians are working harder, earning less, and being told it’s all necessary for “the transition.”

And Carney isn’t here to change course. He’s here to protect the machine. The same machine that wrecked your job prospects, killed your home ownership dreams, and told your province to get back in line while Ottawa runs the show.

The Liberals know they can’t campaign on their record. So now they’re campaigning on fear. Fear of Trump. Fear of populism. Fear of anyone who doesn’t bow to the global consensus.

But Canadians don’t need more fear. They need their economy back. Their energy back. Their freedom back.

Carney isn’t offering change. He’s offering more control, more slogans, and more power for the same insiders who broke this country in the first place. He’s not here to fix anything. He’s here to manage the wreckage—so long as it keeps paying dividends to the people in boardrooms, not backyards.

But Canadians are waking up.

We’re done being told to sit down while our jobs disappear, our provinces are mocked, our industries are dismantled, and our voices are silenced. We’re done funding failure. We’re done pretending decline is progress.

It’s time to stop the decay.

It’s time to take back this country.

I’m voting blue. Are you?