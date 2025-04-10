Mark Carney’s Victoria Presser - Buzzwords, Bureaucracy, and Blame

Mark Carney touched down in Victoria this week to unveil what the Liberal press calls a “bold” vision for Canada’s economy. But what Canadians actually got was a highly choreographed lecture—long on buzzwords, short on substance—from a man who’s spent more time in central bank boardrooms than in any place real Canadians live. He talked about housing, forestry, and tariffs, but what he was really selling was more Ottawa, more control, and more of the same Liberal rot that’s been strangling this country for the last decade.

Carney stood in front of a prefab timber facility—symbolism so on-the-nose it could’ve come from a PMO PowerPoint—and made his pitch. To his right stood Jill McKnight. To his left? None other than Gregor Robertson, the man who helped transform Vancouver into the most unaffordable housing market on Earth. That’s the braintrust. That’s who’s going to solve the housing crisis now. The same people who created it.

Carney wants to create a federal housing authority—Build Canada Homes—a $25 billion bureaucracy to build modular, mass timber housing across the country. He calls it “ambitious.” What it is, is a central planner’s fantasy. We’ve heard it before. Big public fund. Big promises. Bigger disaster. It ends the same every time: with consultants billing millions while shovels collect dust.

While pitching his timber-driven housing revival, Carney took a jab at Pierre Poilievre—mocking his calls to cut taxes and red tape as “slogans.” As if letting Canadians keep more of their own money is beneath him. As if streamlining regulation is some unserious gimmick, instead of the only way to get anything built in this country.

But here’s the joke: while Carney was sneering about tax cuts, the Liberal government quietly dropped the carbon tax on home heating to zero. The very tax they claimed was essential to saving the planet. The one they dragged provinces through court over. Now it’s gone—temporarily, politically—because they’re tanking in the polls. Not repealed. Not reformed. Just dialed down to win votes.

And don’t worry, the industrial carbon tax? That’s still in place. That gets passed down to consumers in the form of higher prices on everything from fuel to food. Carney calls that “the better model.”

When it came time to defend past comments about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, which he made during a fundraiser in Richmond last week—where he mocked the idea of sending Smith to negotiate with the U.S.—Carney brushed it off as “light-hearted.” As if belittling provinces fighting for their industries is all in good fun. As if economic decline is a joke.

It would be funny if it weren’t so offensive. Alberta’s energy industry is on the line. Ontario’s manufacturing base is under siege. And this guy, who’s never run a province or balanced a budget outside of a spreadsheet, is cracking jokes like it’s a Netflix roast.

And while the press didn’t push him on it in Victoria, Carney’s already gone on the record at another recent presser to say he won’t repeal Bill C-69—the single most destructive piece of legislation to Canada’s energy and infrastructure development. He says it’s the “right framework.” That’s all you need to know. He wants to unlock forestry, speed up housing, and expand construction—but he won’t touch the laws that actively prevent all of that.

Carney says he wants to work with provinces. What he means is make them ask for permission. He says he wants to partner with industry. What he means is tax them, regulate them, and funnel the profits to climate consultants and think tanks in Ottawa.

And as for being a new face? He’s surrounded by the same crew. Chrystia Freeland’s economic advisors. Marco Mendicino—the same guy who misled Parliament on national security. And Trudeau? He’s still in the background, backing this banker in a fresh suit to keep the Liberal regime on life support.

Carney says this country needs leadership. What it needs is a clean break. He says he wants to bring people together. What he means is bring them to heel.

The housing crisis. The affordability crisis. The productivity collapse. These weren’t accidents. These were decisions—made by the same machine that now wants you to believe its latest frontman is the solution.

The Liberals burned the house down. Now they want your vote to hold the hose.

If you can’t afford a home, if your energy bill is unbearable, if your job is gone—it’s because of the people still standing behind Mark Carney.

If you vote Liberal, you’re not voting for change. You’re voting for decay. You’re voting to reward failure.

Don’t fall for it.

Vote blue. And let’s bring it home.