The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight

The Opposition with Dan Knight
The Opposition with Dan Knight Podcast
PODCAST: Justice on Trial-Criminals Walk, Patriots Rot as Liberal’s War on Its Own Citizens
8
6
0:00
-21:14

PODCAST: Justice on Trial-Criminals Walk, Patriots Rot as Liberal’s War on Its Own Citizens

Exploring the stark contrast between harsh penalties for peaceful protest and leniency in cases that raise serious legal and ethical concerns in today’s Canada.
Dan Knight's avatar
Dan Knight
Jul 22, 2025
8
6
Share
Transcript

In this explosive episode of The Opposition, host Dan Knight peels back the veil on what he calls “the grotesque collapse of justice and reason in modern Canada.” What begins as a breakdown of Tamara Lich’s outrageous 7-year prison recommendation spirals into a blistering indictment of a government that has completely lost its moral compass.

We starts by hammering the absurdity: Lich—convicted of mischief, not violence—is being punished like a war criminal for the "crime" of peacefully organizing a protest against COVID tyranny. Her trial, the longest mischief proceeding in Canadian history, was less about law and more about revenge against anyone who dared humiliate the Liberal regime.

Then, we turn to the real kicker: while peaceful protesters are crucified, literal predators walk free. He exposes the June 2025 case of Akashkumar Khant, a man caught soliciting a minor in a police sting, who was given a free pass—no jail, no record—because a conviction might "hurt his immigration status." The justice system is no longer blind. It’s weaponized. Against the wrong people.

From there, we unload.

We torch the mask mandates, the vaccine passports, the hypocrisy of the elite, and the “state-sanctioned religious cult of fear” that turned Canada into a surveillance state. He rips into how pro-Palestinian protests—many organized by radical foreign-linked groups chanting “Death to Canada”—are not only tolerated but protected, while Canadian citizens waving Canadian flags are arrested and labeled extremists.


And the Crown? It’s not seeking justice. It’s sending a message: Obey, or be destroyed.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Dan Knight
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture