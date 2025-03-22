S2E8 — Borderline Corruption with Guest CBSA Whistleblower Luc Sabourin

What happens when you expose corruption inside your own government? In Canada, they don’t fix the problem—they try to destroy you.

In this episode, we sit down with Luc Sabourin, a former CBSA officer with top security clearance and decades of service. Luc blew the whistle on criminal infiltration, evidence destruction, and national security breaches inside the Canada Border Services Agency. The result? He was followed, harassed, threatened, and nearly ruined by the very government he served.

He submitted a sworn affidavit to Parliament. He testified at committee. He did everything right—and still, the government erased reports, ignored his evidence, and protected the people responsible.

Now, unelected Prime Minister Mark Carney is calling a snap election—and bringing back the same corrupt insiders, including Marco Mendicino as his Chief of Staff. Yes, the same Mendicino who ignored CSIS warnings about China and helped crush the Freedom Convoy with lies.

This episode is about one man’s stand against the Canadian deep state—and the price he paid for telling the truth.

This isn’t just a scandal. It’s a warning.

A System That Punishes People with Principle

In most democracies, when a decorated federal officer exposes corruption, he’s protected. In Canada, he’s hunted.

Luc Sabourin was a senior officer with the Canada Border Services Agency. He held a Level II security clearance, spent decades protecting Canada’s borders, and was entrusted with classified intelligence involving everything from transnational crime to terrorism. He did the job Canadians expect their government to do—he told the truth. And for that, the government tried to destroy him.

In 2015, Sabourin witnessed something you’d expect in a crime novel, not a border agency: a senior CBSA manager ordered the destruction of hundreds of foreign passports—documents tied to active investigations and known criminals. Let that sink in. Passports belonging to fugitives, gang members, even people flagged by intelligence services—shredded. Illegally. Covered up. And when Sabourin refused to go along with it, he wasn’t praised. He was targeted.

What followed was a systematic campaign of harassment and retaliation that would make authoritarian regimes proud. Surveillance. Intimidation. Government vehicles following him. The vice president of CBSA and his wife showed up outside Sabourin’s house after he testified in Parliament. The same wife publicly insulted Sabourin in front of his children. Why? Because he told the truth. That’s the only crime he committed.

But this didn’t stop at intimidation. CBSA tried to discredit him internally. They refused to process his grievances. He was diagnosed with PTSD from years of psychological warfare, and instead of help, the agency retaliated by withholding his pension. He was isolated, financially punished, and left to fight the system alone. His reports? Erased. His testimony? Buried. His name? Blacklisted.

Sabourin didn’t stop. He submitted a sworn affidavit to Parliament, laying out the threats to national security, the corruption inside CBSA, and the personal retaliation he faced. It was ignored. He called MP Rachel Dancho—no response. His own MP at the time, Greg Fergus, stayed silent. And when asked if any other Member of Parliament ever followed up with him, the answer was simple: no.

The system that claims to protect whistleblowers instead protects itself. The same Marco Mendicino, who was Minister of Public Safety at the time and ignored all of it, is now Chief of Staff to unelected Prime Minister Mark Carney. Yes, you read that right. Canada’s new Prime Minister was never elected by the people, and he’s surrounded himself with the same swamp creatures that built the regime Luc Sabourin tried to expose.

So what does it say about a country when organized criminals get a pass, but whistleblowers get followed home?

Luc Sabourin has no pension, no support from his union, and no protection from the state. But he still has his integrity. He still believes that truth matters. He’s not asking for sympathy. He’s asking for accountability. That makes him dangerous to the people who profit off silence.

And in Canada today, that's exactly why they want him gone.

Luc Sabourin isn’t a rebel. He’s not a radical. He’s not some disgruntled employee looking for attention. He’s a man who swore an oath to serve and protect his country—and when he saw that country being undermined from within, he honored that oath.

He didn’t run. He didn’t fold. He stood up, alone, against a machine designed to crush dissent and bury the truth. And despite everything they’ve done to him—despite the threats, the intimidation, the erasure of his work and his name—he’s still standing. Still fighting. Still telling the truth.

In a time when courage is rare, and the cost of honesty is exile, Luc Sabourin is a Canadian patriot. And history will remember him as one.