OP-ED: The CBC Isn’t Reporting on Foreign Interference—It’s Covering for It

So let’s stop pretending. The headlines, the bureaucratic spin, the carefully worded talking points—none of it changes what actually happened. This week the Canadian government just confirmed what they’ve been denying for years: the Chinese Communist Party is interfering in our elections. Not in theory. Not in the abstract. Right now. In real time.

And who’s the beneficiary? It’s not the opposition. It’s not the people calling out foreign interference. It’s not the Conservative candidates getting smeared, doxxed, or targeted by digital hit jobs. No, the beneficiary is the man now leading the Liberal Party. The man who was handpicked to replace Trudeau and keep the globalist machine running smoothly. That man is Mark Carney.

According to the SITE Task Force—the very same group tasked with monitoring foreign interference—a CCP-linked WeChat account ran coordinated messaging in Chinese-language communities across Canada. That messaging didn’t attack Carney. It elevated him. It portrayed him as a strong, capable leader, someone who would stand up to the United States. That’s not an attack. That’s not foreign meddling meant to sow chaos. That’s targeted influence designed to shape an outcome. To tip the scale.

So what did the press do with this information? CBC, CTV, the Globe and Mail—they all ran with the same disingenuous line: “Chinese information operation focused on Carney.” Focused? That’s the best they could do? He wasn’t the focus. He was the favorite. He wasn’t the target. He was the chosen candidate. The state broadcaster, which receives $1.2 billion a year in taxpayer funds, chose to frame a CCP influence operation that benefited Carney as if he were the victim. And they wonder why trust in media is collapsing.

Meanwhile, who was actually targeted? Joe Tay. A Conservative candidate. A Canadian citizen. And someone with the courage to speak out against Beijing’s repression. For that, the Hong Kong government—acting on orders from the CCP—put a bounty on his head. HK$1 million for his arrest. And then, in an absolutely disgraceful moment, Liberal MP Paul Chiang repeated that bounty in public, in Canada, saying someone could take Tay to the Chinese consulate and claim the reward.

What was Carney’s response? He called it a “lapse in judgment.” A “teachable moment.” Chiang remained a candidate until the scandal became too big to ignore and the resignation came—conveniently timed just before midnight. And not once—not once—did Carney publicly condemn the CCP. Not once did he say the name of the regime running operations to influence Canadian politics. Not once did he call out the foreign government targeting his opponents and helping him.

Why would he? He doesn’t want the interference to stop. He and the Liberals have benefited from it before—just ask Han Dong in Don Valley North—and they’re benefiting from it now. This isn’t hesitation. It’s a pattern. A Liberal MP parrots a CCP bounty and they defend him. A CCP media operation boosts their leader and they stay quiet. CSIS warns them about Beijing’s interference and they bury it. Every time, they play dumb. Every time, it’s the same excuse: no impact, no problem, nothing to see here.

But Canadians are not blind. They can see what’s happening. They can see who benefits. And they’re starting to realize that this isn’t about safeguarding democracy. It’s about safeguarding a narrative. Because when your elections are being massaged by foreign powers, and your media is too compromised to call it out, the system doesn’t just have a problem. It has a crisis.

And if we don’t deal with it now—if we let Beijing call the shots and let the CBC clean up the mess—then we’re not a democracy anymore. We’re a client state. And the country we thought we had will be gone. Quietly. Carefully. And permanently.