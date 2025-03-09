Subscribe
Liberals Picks Mark Carney as their new leader and Calls It ‘Historic’—But Let’s Look at the Numbers
No enthusiasm, no movement—just media spin trying to sell a Liberal comeback that doesn’t exist.
8 hrs ago
•
Dan Knight
99
Trudeau’s Power Grab Stands, But The Federal Court Just Opened the Door for Future Challenges
The Federal Court just ruled that the Prime Minister’s power to shut down Parliament is not above judicial review. That changes everything.
Mar 7
•
Dan Knight
131
NDP Turns on Mark Carney, Claims His Company Dodged $6.5 Billion in Taxes
NDP Slams Carney’s Tax Dodging After Nine Years Propping Up Liberal Elites
Mar 6
•
Dan Knight
88
Stephen Harper Exposes Mark Carney’s Lies in Scathing Letter
Stephen Harper exposes Carney’s lies, his role in Trudeau’s economic collapse, and his deep ties to Biden’s radical policies.
Mar 3
•
Dan Knight
141
Canada’s Per Capita GDP Plummets... Again
The Q4 2024 GDP Report’s Shiny Numbers Hide a Grim Reality of Debt, Decline, and Liberal Mismanagement
Mar 3
•
Dan Knight
75
February 2025
I Waded Through the Liberal Debate So You Didn’t Have To
Liberal Leadership Debate: Is This the Best They've Got?
Feb 26
•
Dan Knight
109
Mark Carney’s Shocking Debate Meltdown
From Hamas Blunders to French Fumbles, the Globalist Golden Boy Crumbles on Stage—You Won’t Believe What He Said!
Feb 25
•
Dan Knight
239
S02E07 The NDP is Collapsing – Is This the End of Jagmeet Singh’s Party?
Liberals are surging, the NDP is imploding, and Jagmeet Singh is losing his grip. Former NDP strategist Julien Newman reveals the chaos behind the…
Feb 25
•
Dan Knight
35
58:01
Bad Research Still Costs Good Money
I have my opinions about which academic research is worth funding with public money and which isn’t.
Published on The Audit
•
Feb 24
Did the Liberals Backdoor Ruby Dhalla to Hand Mark Carney the Crown?
She was surging in the polls—so why was she secretly disqualified? Was this a race or a coronation?
Feb 22
•
Dan Knight
167
Share this post
The Opposition with Dan Knight
Did the Liberals Backdoor Ruby Dhalla to Hand Mark Carney the Crown?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
62
Mark Carney: The Liberals’ Worst Pick to Face Trump
The Worst Possible Matchup Against MAGA Trump—And Canada Will Pay for It
Feb 19
•
Dan Knight
107
Share this post
The Opposition with Dan Knight
Mark Carney: The Liberals’ Worst Pick to Face Trump
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
31
Inflation Warning: StatsCan Sounds the Alarm
Inflation climbs, energy costs explode, and the government is literally on pause
Feb 19
•
Dan Knight
124
Share this post
The Opposition with Dan Knight
Inflation Warning: StatsCan Sounds the Alarm
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
