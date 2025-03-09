The Opposition with Dan Knight

Liberals Picks Mark Carney as their new leader and Calls It ‘Historic’—But Let’s Look at the Numbers
No enthusiasm, no movement—just media spin trying to sell a Liberal comeback that doesn’t exist.
  
Dan Knight
23
Trudeau’s Power Grab Stands, But The Federal Court Just Opened the Door for Future Challenges
The Federal Court just ruled that the Prime Minister’s power to shut down Parliament is not above judicial review. That changes everything.
  
Dan Knight
32
NDP Turns on Mark Carney, Claims His Company Dodged $6.5 Billion in Taxes
NDP Slams Carney’s Tax Dodging After Nine Years Propping Up Liberal Elites
  
Dan Knight
19
Stephen Harper Exposes Mark Carney’s Lies in Scathing Letter
Stephen Harper exposes Carney’s lies, his role in Trudeau’s economic collapse, and his deep ties to Biden’s radical policies.
  
Dan Knight
23
Canada’s Per Capita GDP Plummets... Again
The Q4 2024 GDP Report’s Shiny Numbers Hide a Grim Reality of Debt, Decline, and Liberal Mismanagement
  
Dan Knight
7

February 2025

I Waded Through the Liberal Debate So You Didn’t Have To
Liberal Leadership Debate: Is This the Best They've Got?
  
Dan Knight
33
Mark Carney’s Shocking Debate Meltdown
From Hamas Blunders to French Fumbles, the Globalist Golden Boy Crumbles on Stage—You Won’t Believe What He Said!
  
Dan Knight
53
S02E07 The NDP is Collapsing – Is This the End of Jagmeet Singh’s Party?
Liberals are surging, the NDP is imploding, and Jagmeet Singh is losing his grip. Former NDP strategist Julien Newman reveals the chaos behind the…
  
Dan Knight
3
58:01
Bad Research Still Costs Good Money
Did the Liberals Backdoor Ruby Dhalla to Hand Mark Carney the Crown?
She was surging in the polls—so why was she secretly disqualified? Was this a race or a coronation?
  
Dan Knight
62
Mark Carney: The Liberals’ Worst Pick to Face Trump
The Worst Possible Matchup Against MAGA Trump—And Canada Will Pay for It
  
Dan Knight
31
Inflation Warning: StatsCan Sounds the Alarm
Inflation climbs, energy costs explode, and the government is literally on pause
  
Dan Knight
10
